PGA Championship 2020 tee times, pairings for Round 3

The 2020 PGA Championship hasn’t played out exactly as everyone thought.

Sure, you have your usual top contenders, such as Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Jason Day, who are all near the top of the leaderboard. But who expected Haotong Li to be the lone golfer atop the standings after two rounds at TPC Harding Park? He put on a virtuoso performance with a 5-under 65 on Friday to go 8 under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the much-heralded featured group of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas had much less impressive outings despite making the weekend cut. They managed to make it to Round 3 with scores of 1 under, even and 1 over, respectively. Still, they fared better than several other notable golfers: Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman and Henrik Stenson all failed to make it, for example.

It just goes to show that anything can happen at the PGA Championship.

The results of the first two days of action have produced new pairings and tee times. Below is a full breakdown of the 2020 PGA Championship, including tee times and groupings for Round 3:

PGA Championship tee times & pairings

Round 3 of the 2020 PGA Championship will start at 11:10 a.m. ET as Mackenzie Hughes tees off on Hole 1. The final group of the day — Li and Tommy Fleetwood — will tee off at 6 p.m. ET.

Round 3: Saturday, Aug. 8

(All times Eastern; all golfers begin at Hole 1)