Petition To Drop ‘Culture Vulture’ Kylie Jenner From Cardi & Meg’s WAP Video!!

Fans have launched a petition to have Kylie Jenner dropped from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s new music video, WAP.

Cardi and Megan created a visual masterpiece for their collab WAP. The music video was amazing, and included cameos from some of the most recognizable women in the world – and Kylie Jenner made a very brief but impressionable appearance.

But many fans are upset that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, whom they call a “culture vulture,” was included. Those fans launched a petition to remove her from the video, since it dropped Thursday.

The Change.org petition has reached more than the 50,000 signatures it set out for, stating: ‘The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.’

One person commented: ‘I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou’

Another wrote: ‘she is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!’

