Perry Farrell Hopes to Bring Peace to Israel and Palestine With Lollapalooza

WENN

Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell wants to take the raucous music event to Israel and Palestine in a bid to bring peace to the Middle East.

While some artists, like Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters, boycott Israel and demand others do the same, and others, like Radiohead and Nick Cave, perform in the Jewish state despite calls from Palestinian activists – Perry sees music as a way to end the conflict.

He tells The Guardian, “I would go into Palestine and Israel with Lollapalooza and the world’s greatest musicians, and we would have a celebration, we’d break bread, make music and plan for the future.”

The Jane’s Addiction star is also full of ideas about how to improve musician’s lot, saying all should work together to build their own music distribution network, to oust streaming services, whose rates he calls “pathetic.”

Perry also wants to see drugs legalised – although he admits he’s had to put his own wild ways behind him as he’s a dad to three kids, the first of whom was born in 1998.

“I understand now that you can’t be a father and be completely f**ked up all the time, so you dial it back,” he explains. “There’s a certain time of life to experiment because you have the energy, you’ve got the mind. But I don’t want anyone to get hurt, I don’t want anyone to die. I’ve lost loved ones over it, but I can’t lie to you and say I haven’t benefited from it either.”