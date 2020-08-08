Panthers Ivan Cleary hits out at referees after win over Canberra Raiders

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary took a bombshell shot at the referees following Penrith’s 28-12 win over the Raiders on Saturday night, saying he felt they “managed Canberra back into the game”.

Despite his side winning the penalty count 7-6, Clearly was left unimpressed with a couple of decisions in the second half.

Most notably, there was confusion midway through the second half after Canberra were successful with their captain’s challenge despite winger Jordan Rapana being taken into touch.

Referee Gerrard Sutton initially announced that the challenge was based on whether Rapana released the ball before going into the sideline.

Panthers v Raiders Round 13: Presser – Ivan Cleary

Replays then showed Rapana was taken into the sideline with the ball in his hands which created confusion among the Penrith players when Canberra was awarded possession after Sutton announced a penalty due to a second effort in the tackle on the winger.

The Raiders moments later scored their second try of the night through Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad as they attempted a comeback.

When asked about the officiating in the second half, Cleary said it felt as if Canberra was being “managed” back into the game.

“It felt like they were being managed back into the game,” Cleary said.

“That’s all I can say. Some really strange calls.

“But I guess it gave us the chance to continue throughout the 80 minutes, which we had to and in the end, that will only serve us down the track.”

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores for the Raiders

NRL legend Cooper Cronk said Cleary might “regret” hitting out at the referees following the loss.

“I think he’s talking more about the accumulation of them because of the Rapana penalty on Mansour near the try-line,” Cronk told Fox League.

“…He’d probably regret using that word because it infers something.

“But I think it’s a boilover – the culmination of a few of these events happening at 24-0 and the Raiders get back into the game with two tries to Nicoll-Klokstad.

Mal Meninga added: “Charnze’s first try, it’s gone to the bunker and come back a try,”

“It’s hard to complain honestly, they’ve had a fair victory.”