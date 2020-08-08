Palm Springs Behind The Scenes Colin Wilkes Interview



Hulu



Sarah’s first look was more disheveled, which symbolized how she didn’t really fit into the wedding at the beginning of the movie. By the end of the movie, she changes back into her bridesmaid dress and finally wears the hairpiece Tala picked out for her, which represented how Sarah had “evolved, softened, become more compassionate, and forgave herself.” Colin also felt that this look showed a “more humanistic perspective into who [Sarah] is as a woman now.” And sticking to true Sarah fashion, it was a totally badass way to go into the exploding cave.