OneCoin Founder’s Brother Is Dismissed From Civil Class Action By Cointelegraph

OneCoin Founder’s Brother Is Dismissed From Civil Class Action
Konstantin Ignatov, a major figure behind OneCoin cryptocurrency exit scam, was dismissed from a civil class action brought by OneCoin victims.
According to an Aug. 7 report by Finance Magnates, OneCoin investors have agreed for a settlement with Ignatov. In a court filing on Aug. 6, plaintiffs Donald Berdeaux and Christine Grablis agreed to discontinue the claims asserted against Ignatov.
