NRL news | Tevita Pangai Jr stood down for biosecurity breach

Brisbane Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jr has been stood down for breaching the NRL’s biosecurity protocols.

Pangai Jr will be sidelined for two weeks of self-isolation after his breach, according to Nine News reporter Michael Atkinson.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is also out of action for a fortnight, after being forced to breach quarantine to attend to a family emergency.

Brisbane were beaten 28-10 by Seibold’s former club South Sydney on Friday night, leaving them in 15th spot on the NRL ladder.

Former Broncos captain Darius Boyd has reportedly quit the club’s leadership group, due to a communication breakdown with Seibold.

