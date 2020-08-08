NRL news | Bulldogs sack iconic trainer Garry Carden, former players furious

The Bulldogs have been lashed by an iconic trainer and his stunned former players after he was sacked by the club.

Garry Carden, 66, spent 37 years at Canterbury. He was a heart-and-soul clubman who guided some of the Bulldogs’ most famous players.

“I’ve been on JobKeeper because of COVID this year, but the club wouldn’t have known if I was dead or alive until they called to sack me,” Carden told Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler, in his Sun Herald column.

“[Canterbury’s general manager of football] Steve Price called and I hung up on him. I got an email from their HR department. I don’t know why I’ve been sacked. I feel like after nearly four decades, I don’t exist. So much for the Bulldogs being a family club.”

Sonny Bill Williams and Willie Mason after winning the 2004 NRL grand final with the Bulldogs. (Sydney Morning Herald)

The decision has outraged former players. Sonny Bill Williams, Johnathan Thurston and Willie Mason all vented to Weidler, with JT saying he was “shocked” by the call.

Mason told Weidler: “Garry is part of the Bulldogs’ solution, not part of the problem. You never sack this kind of bloke from a club. You treasure and respect them.”

Weidler wrote that Bulldogs premiership winner Mark Hughes, of the famous ‘Entertainers’ 1980s sides, was another club staffer set to be dismissed.

The Bulldogs will welcome a new coach, current Penrith assistant Trent Barrett, for next season.