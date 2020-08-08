NRL news | Braith Anasta denies dobbing-in Wayne Bennett over biosecurity breach

Former NRL star turned commentator Braith Anasta has denied dobbing-in Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett over the biosecurity breach that cost him a two-week isolation.

Bennett was stood down for a fortnight and fined $20,000 for dining at a Sydney restaurant last week, when he was meant to be observing strict NRL quarantine rules.

Anasta was dining at Grappa in Leichhardt last Wednesday, while Bennett and his partner, Dale Cage, were also in the establishment. Anasta got an Instagram message from Cage on Friday accusing him of dobbing-in Bennett, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

Others in the rugby league community have also tried to blame Anasta, but he told the Telegraph: “Why would I give him up, seriously? It’s none of my business who was there.”

Bennett’s son-in-law and Fox League identity Ben Ikin criticised the South Sydney coach for his breach, plus his “arrogant” response to being caught.

Cage also took aim at Ikin on Instagram, writing: “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones #just saying. The truth will hurt some people #staytuned #benikin.”

Cage wrote another cryptic post on the same day: “We can all make mistakes but the voices of some are the ones with the biggest skeletons in their closets!”