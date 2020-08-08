NRL live results, scores | Titans vs Cowboys, Cronulla Sharks vs Parramatta Eels

Cowboys Test star and captain Michael Morgan is finally clear to make his NRL return.

Morgan has missed the past 10 games due to shoulder surgery. He has also been sweating on the looming birth of his first child, a baby girl.

His wife, Brianna, gave birth to Penelope Quinn Morgan on Friday, so dad is free to face Gold Coast in Sunday’s early round 13 match.

“He’s a really good player – I’m tipping the Cowboys still,” NSW coach Brad Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“He’s been out for a long time and obviously his partner’s just had a baby. He’s a quality player and a quality bloke, and they need him.

“There’s a lot going on at he Cowboys at the moment. There’s going to be a lot of recruiting going on, so when players pick their clubs where they want to go, they look at who’s there, their leaders and captains, ans Michael Morgan’s a great player and fella.”

The Cowboys are still deciding on who will replace coach Paul Green, with Josh Hannay the current caretaker.