NBA stars less likely to compete in 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while it originally wasn’t going to affect the NBA, it appears it now will.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, confidence in both American and international NBA players participating in next summer’s Olympics is decreasing.

The United States would be the main team affected by this news. USA Basketball announced a 44-man preliminary roster in February that included the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving. It’s unclear which players from the group would still be in consideration to compete.