NBA power rankings after first week at Walt Disney World

A lot has been decided around the NBA during the first week since its 2019-20 season resumed in Orlando. The Lakers and Bucks have already clinched No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards’ existence seems to be pointless.

As the remainder of the regular season plays out at Walt Disney World, let’s check in on the power rankings of the 22 teams left in the bubble.

1- Milwaukee Bucks (55-14)

By virtue of their huge comeback win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the Bucks have now clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. This comes after the team dropped two of its first three in the Orlando bubble, including an humiliating upset loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Even then, there’s every reason to believe Milwaukee remains the best team in the NBA. The presence of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo coupled with the deepest bench in the Association leads me to this conclusion.

2- Los Angeles Lakers (51-17)

Los Angeles lost both ends of their only back-to-back, dropping games to the Thunder and Rockets on consecutive nights. For most, this would seem like a major red flag. That’s until we realize the Lakers clinched the top seed out west following a win over Utah earlier in the week. LeBron James (minor groin injury) also didn’t suit up in Thursday’s 16-point defeat to the Rockets. There’s no reason for alarm here. Los Angeles will now spend the next few games getting its rotation in order. That’s all the remainder of the regular season is good for.

3- Toronto Raptors (49-18)

Toronto has won each of its first three games in the bubble by an average of nearly 10 points per outing. That included a blowout 107-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend. The defending champs seem to be clicking on all cylinders right now. This includes star guard Fred VanVleet averaging 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 53% shooting during that three-game span.

4- Los Angeles Clippers (46-22)

Losses to the Lakers and Suns led some to believe that Los Angeles wasn’t quite right after a four-plus month hiatus. That was a bit concerning given that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had ample rest to recover from nagging injuries. Still undermanned in the Orlando bubble, Los Angeles answered critics Thursday against a game Dallas Mavericks team. Leonard and George combined for 53 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the 15-point win. Could this be a harbinger of things to come for the Clippers? One star NBA player seems to think so.

5- Miami Heat (43-26)

Miami picked up where it left off once returning to the season after surprising the masses during the pre-suspended portion of the campaign. That included big-time wins over the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics before Thursday’s outing against Milwaukee. Up 17 at the half, Miami blew the lead and ended up losing by 14 points. It was a disastrous performance that saw Miami’s starting front court shoot 33% from the field. The only saving grace was that this represented the second consecutive game Jimmy Butler (sore foot) has missed. He’ll be 100% and ready to go for the playoffs.

6- Boston Celtics (45-23)

Just 2-2 since they resumed their season, the Celtics are still looking to find the right balance. Is this Kemba Walker’s team or is Jayson Tatum prepared to step up even more? Tatum shot just 2-of-18 from the field in Boston’s first game in Orlando against the Bucks on July 31. Since then, he’s averaging 25.3 points on 55% shooting from the field. If Tatum can continue to exert his dominance, these Celtics will be legit title contenders moving forward.