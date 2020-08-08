NBA considering delaying start of 2020-21 season to allow fans?

The NBA originally planned for the 2020-21 season to begin on Dec. 1, but now the league is reconsidering that date.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a delay would allow fans to attend games next season.

The NBA has reportedly considered Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 for a start date and dates in February and March if COVID-19 testing is available to allow for public gatherings at sporting events.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to run through Oct. 12 at the latest. With the current start date of Dec. 1, teams that played in the NBA Finals would have less than a month to prepare for the following season.

The league originally was wary of pushing back the start date in fear of the season conflicting with the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With the unprecedented circumstances, it seems some players may advocate for a later start date.