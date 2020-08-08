NBA announces list of award finalists for 2020 season

The NBA announced the award finalists for the 2020 season on Saturday, and there weren’t many surprises.

Starting off with the Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, Kendrick Nunn and Zion Williamson have been nominated for the award. Williamson certainly is a favorite to win the honors, but Morant definitely will give him a run for his money.

Moving on to the MVP finalists, LeBron James, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo were nominated for the award. Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the first spot in the Eastern Conference, is the favorite to repeat as the winner.

Antetokounmpo also was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. If Antetokounmpo wins both MVP and DPoY, he’d join Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as the only players to do so.

For Most Improved Player, Luka Doncic, Bam Adebayo and Brandon Ingram are up for the award.

Lou Williams, who has been named Sixth Man of the Year three times, is nominated for the award again this season alongside teammate Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder.

The three finalists for Coach of the Year are Mike Budenholzer of the Bucks, Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse. Nurse is the favorite to win, as he’s made the Raptors a contender without the likes of Kawhi Leonard.