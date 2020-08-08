NASCAR lineup at Michigan: Starting order, pole for Saturday’s race without qualifying

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The starting lineup and pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, the first of a doubleheader this weekend, were set by the procedure that has determined the starting order for almost all Cup Series races in 2020 that have run without prior qualifying sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The starting grid for Saturday’s race at Michigan, scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features four Fords in the top five positions as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous points race, followed by new entries in order of points. That means Brad Keselowski, the winner of last week’s race at New Hampshire, will have the first stall at Michigan.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Michigan and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Michigan?

The driver who won the first of two races at Michigan last year, Joey Logano, will start on the pole for the first race at Michigan this year. He’ll be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin.

Logano, though, likely will get more help at the start of the race since three Fords are next in the starting order, with Kevin Harvick lining up third, Aric Almirola starting fourth and Brad Keselowski rolling off fifth.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Michigan:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

Saturday’s Michigan race is the last that will use the old protocol for setting lineups without qualifying sessions this season, as NASCAR is moving to a new formula beginning with the Daytona road course race Aug. 16. The exceptions will be the second legs of doubleheaders like Sunday’s race at Michigan, for which the field will be set by the results of the first leg with the top 20 finishers inverted.

The new procedure will replace the random-draw element with a performance-based formula with three metrics — finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50 percent), ranking in team owner points standings (35 percent) and fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent).

As for the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Michigan, the draw for positions took place Thursday. Below are the results:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
4Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
5Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
6Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
7Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
8Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
11Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
12Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
13Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
14Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
16Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
17Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
19William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
20Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
21Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
22Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
23Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
24Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
25Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
26JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
27Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
28James Davison51Petty Ware Raicng
29Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
30Reed Sorenson74Spire Motorsports
31John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
32Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
33Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
34Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
35Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
36Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
39Joey Gase7Tommy Baldwin Racing

