‘Murder-suicide’ horror as woman in 30s is found dead before police find body of man

A man and woman have been found dead hours apart of each other in a potential murder-suicide in Dagenham today.

The woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at roughly 12.50pm today. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

Two hours later, a man also in his 30s, was found dead on a road less than a mile away just two hours later and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detectives believe the two deaths are linked and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Forensic investigators were pictured at the scene, where a forensics tent had been set up as police investigations continue into the two bodies that are believed to be linked

Police at the scene were photographed searching through a car parked on the side of the road in connection with the discovery of the two bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 30s

A number of items were seen lying on the side of the road as police searched through a parked car in Dagenham. Police believe that the two bodies are linked, but are only treating the death of the woman as suspicious

Pictures from the area show that a police cordon has been set up, as well as a forensics tent. Investigators were also seen wearing forensic clothing at the scene.

Officers have also cordoned off the Hawkwell House tower block in the area.

The cordons are expected to remain for some while The Metropolitan Police continue to work to establish the events surrounding the discovery.

A man and woman have been found dead in a potential murder-suicide in Dagenham today. Pictured is Whalebone Lane South, where the woman was found

A man, also in his 30s, was found dead on a road less than a mile away (pictured, Gosfield Road) just two hours later and his death is not being treated as suspicious

The two roads are less than a mile apart. Detectives believe the two deaths are linked and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Barking and Dagenham police said: ‘Police were called at approximately 12.50 on Saturday, August 6, to Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, to reports of a person found unresponsive.

‘A female, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as suspicious at this stage.

‘At around 14.50 police were called to Gosfield Road, Dagenham, to reports of a man found unresponsive.

‘The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this .

‘The two deaths are believed to be linked and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with our enquiries.’