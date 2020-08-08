Monero’s Hashrate Experienced Its Largest Single Day Gains Ever By Cointelegraph

Monero’s Hashrate Experienced Its Largest Single Day Gains Ever
August 6, Monero (XMR) has experienced its biggest increase in hashrate since the network’s creation in 2014.
The Monero hashrate increased from 1.67 GH/s on August 5 to 2.2 GH/s on August 6. That 0.52 GH/s single day gain is the highest in the project’s history. Prior to this, most significant daily percentage gains came in the project’s early days when the base was much smaller.
