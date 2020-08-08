MLS to resume season in home markets on Aug. 12

Major League Soccer revealed its plan to resume the regular season in home markets on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, with games beginning on Aug. 12.

MLS also announced its playoff format with 18 teams qualifying for the postseason. The MLS Cup final will take place on Dec. 12.

The league halted play in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed the season at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in June.

The MLS is Back tournament final between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City is set for Aug. 11. Following the conclusion of the tournament, each team will play 18 games, resulting in a 23-game regular season.

All players and staff members will continue to be tested and monitored for COVID-19 throughout the remainder of the season.