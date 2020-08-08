Megan Thee Stallion: After Tory Shot Me, I’m Done With Men; I Now DATE Girls!

MTO News has learned that Megan Thee Stallion appears to be giving up on men – ever since a violent encounter with her last boyfriend, rapper Tory Lanez. Now the beautiful twerking rap star is looking for a girlfriend.

Last month Megan got into an argument with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Tory Lanez. Megan claims that during the argument, Tory pulled a gun and shot her in the foot.

That encounter appears to have turned Meg off to men in general.

Meg made the announcement last night on IG Live that she’s NOW looking for a female bae.

Listen:

Meg described what her ideal girlfriend looked like. She told fans, “Petite [black girls] with tattoos, that’s my type.” And she added, “I also prefer Spanish girls with big ole a**es.”

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Peete, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born in Bexar County, Texas and raised in South Park, Houston, Megan Thee Stallion began writing and performing raps as a teenager. She first garnered attention when videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms such as Instagram. She has released three EPs since 2017—Make It Hot, Tina Snow, and Suga—with the latter two charting on the US Billboard 200. She signed to 300 Entertainment in 2018, and released her first full-length mixtape, Fever, in 2019 to critical acclaim.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion’s single “Savage” went viral on the social media app TikTok and reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix with Beyoncé. She has won two BET Awards, two BET Hip Hop Awards, a MTV Video Music Award, and a Billboard Women in Music Award.