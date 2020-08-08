Megan Thee Stallion: After Tory Shot Me, I’m Done With Men; I Now DATE Girls!

MTO News has learned that Megan Thee Stallion appears to be giving up on men – ever since a violent encounter with her last boyfriend, rapper Tory Lanez. Now the beautiful twerking rap star is looking for a girlfriend.

Last month Megan got into an argument with her boyfriend, fellow rapper Tory Lanez. Megan claims that during the argument, Tory pulled a gun and shot her in the foot.

That encounter appears to have turned Meg off to men in general.

