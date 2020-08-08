Madonna Recalls Her Younger Days as Broke and Struggling Artist

Instagram

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker posts a throwback picture from the 1980s when she was broke and still struggling to make it in the entertainment industry without help from social media.

–

Madonna has put the spotlight on her early days as a broke and struggling singer in an inspirational new social media post.

The Material Girl has taken to Instagram to flash back to her early years in showbusiness by posting a black and white image of herself from the 1980s, when she was an unknown artist trying to make it in New York City.

“No YouTube, No Vine, No The Voice, No American Idol, No Disney. Just $35 (£27) dollars and a dream,” the image text reads.

Madonna emphasised the lack of social media during her rise to fame in the photo caption, writing: “No IG, Twitter or Tik Tok either!”

<br />

The new post from the 61-year-old star, who has since become one of the richest and most iconic singers in the world, comes as she continues to rehab after knee surgery.