MAC postpones all fall sports, including football, due to COVID-19

League presidents met Saturday and voted not to have any fall sports, including football. The MAC is the first FBS conference to opt not to play this fall.

Earlier in the week, UConn became the first FBS program to announce that its season has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

An official statement from the MAC is expected to be made later Saturday.

MAC presidents initially met on Thursday morning but couldn’t come to an agreement about the season. A spring football season could happen, though it remains to be determined.