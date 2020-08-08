Lucy Boynton Honored to Be New Face of Chloe Signature Perfume

Chloe

Speaking about her collaboration with the beauty brand, the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ actress recalls the first time she owned a perfume bottle after seeing it at the airport.

–

Actress Lucy Boynton has been unveiled as the new face of Chloe Signature perfume.

The “Bohemian Rhapsody” star will serve as the cover girl for the brand’s new Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine fragrance.

<br />

“It’s a huge honour to be in any way a part of that world and family,” Lucy tells Elle of her new beauty collaboration with Chloe. “I remember seeing those perfume bottles at the airport – I think it’s the first perfume bottle I owned. So everything drew me to the brand! And now understanding it better, the history of it and everything it stands for, it’s really cool.”

<br />

The Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette, which boasts fruit, floral and wood scents, will be released on August 14.