Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw Tapped for Children’s Hospital Livestream

WENN

Some of the biggest country music stars have been announced to take part in an upcoming online event alongside other singers to benefit a children’s hospital in California.

Lady Antebellum, Anthony Hamilton, and Brad Paisley are among the names helping to cheer up sick kids this summer by joining a livestream to benefit a California children’s hospital.

Bosses at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides free care for the seriously ill, have also signed up Darius Rucker, Jason Mraz, Luis Fonsi, Seal, and Tim McGraw among others, for Music Gives: Together #forStJude, which will air on 13 August (20).

The medical chiefs plan to turn the event into a real celebration, featuring not just music but contributions from top chefs.

Montell Jordan will team up with former hospital patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup to co-host the bash, which will begin at 5pm ET. For more information, visit stjude.org.