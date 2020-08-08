Home Business Kontaveit upsets top seed Martic to set up Ferro final in Palermo...

Kontaveit upsets top seed Martic to set up Ferro final in Palermo By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Tennis – Australian Open – Quarter Final

() – Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit produced an aggressive display to stun top seed Petra Martic 6-2 6-4 on Saturday as she set up a title showdown at the Palermo Ladies Open with Fiona Ferro (NYSE:).

Playing in her first semi-final since Stuttgart in April 2019, Kontaveit struck 31 winners and broke Martic’s serve five times.

Martic converted a break point late in the second set to move within one game of Kontaveit but a medical timeout halted her momentum.

Instead, it was Kontaveit who powered through Martic’s serve to book a place in her third claycourt final.

“I felt like a played a very good match today,” world number 22 Kontaveit said.

“I was quite aggressive, consistent, and I served especially well in the first set. It got a bit close in the end, but I played a good game at 5-4 and I’m happy to be in the final.”

Ferro progressed to only her second WTA final after rallying from a set down to beat home favourite Camila Giorgi 2-6 6-2 7-5.

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman dashed Italian hopes for a second consecutive night, having defeated former Palermo champion Sara Errani in the quarter-finals.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©