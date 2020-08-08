Ke$ha to Headline Virtual Reality Concert

Instagram

The ‘Tik Tok’ hitmaker is expected to perform songs from her latest studio album ‘High Road’ and some of fan favorites like ‘We R Who We R’ from her previous records.

The livestream show, part of MelodyVR’s acclaimed “Live from LA” series, will be available to fans free via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.

In a press release, Kesha said that she views virtual reality concerts as a great way to keep performing live for fans unable to attend gigs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I miss performing live and connecting with my fans. I really live for those moments….so I am really excited to be able to get closer and more intimate than ever before, with a show I am playing virtually with MelodyVR,” she explained. “I encourage all my fans to download the app so we can sing and dance together, for this stripped down show experience.”

“I don’t believe I have ever played a show like this, just me and only me, for you and only you. A personal serenade in my 360 degree ‘spaceship’ as we blast off into a uniquely unbelievable new kind of concert experience, Live from LA.”

She will sing hits like “We R Who We R”, “Raising Hell”, and “Rainbow”, during the gig, which she is dedicating to her LGBTQ+ admirers.

The “Tik Tok” hitmaker will kick off her set at 3 pm PT, 6 pm ET and 11 pm BST.