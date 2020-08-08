Kava Labs Partners with BNB48 Club to Raise BNB DeFi Awareness By Cointelegraph

Kava Labs Partners with BNB48 Club to Raise BNB DeFi Awareness
Kava Labs announced a new collaboration with the BNB investor club – BNB48.
The popular platform added in a press release that under the agreement, BNB48 will act as a technical advisor for the Kava community and provide services such as professional product reviews and technical consulting services for Kava’s Chinese validators, staking users, and lending platform users.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.