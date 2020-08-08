Kailyn Lowry’s Newborn Baby Surrounded by Brothers in First Photo Since Birth

Instagram

Meanwhile, another photo shows the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s fourth child, whose name has not been revealed to the world, sleeping soundly on the star’s chest.

Kailyn Lowry is sharing her joy after being a mother of four. Days after giving birth to her fourth child, the “Teen Mom 2” star offered a first look at her newborn as she gave away an adorable picture of her baby boy being surrounded by his three older siblings.

On Friday, August 7, Kailyn debuted her newborn through several pictures she shared exclusively with Us Weekly. One of the photos saw the bundle of joy being held by 6-year-old Lincoln, who was sitting on the bed, while 10-year-old Isaac looked on and 3-year-old Lux gave him a kiss on the head.

Another image gave a closer look at Kailyn’s newborn as it captured the infant, who donned an orange-striped onesie, sleeping soundly on his mother’s chest. A third photo caught the moment the TV personality gently holds onto her baby boy’s little hand.

The MTV star first announced her fourth pregnancy via Instagram on February 4. At the time, she posted an image of herself sitting on bed with her three boys with Lux holding up a series of sonogram photos.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” Kailyn began her joyful announcement. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

The 28-year-old star gave birth to her fourth child at 2:47 P.M. on July 30. Her baby weighed eight pounds and 15 ounces, and measured in 22.5 inches long at the time of his birth. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” she spilled to E! News when announcing his birth. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

The newborn is Kailyn’s second son with her ex Chris Lopez. Their first son together was Lux. Issac was Kailyn’s son from her relationship with Jonathan Rivera, while Lincoln was from hers with Javi Marroquin.