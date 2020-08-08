JUST IN | Report calls for charges against 14 public works officials over R1m/km Beitbridge fence

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille.
- An investigation
uncovered alleged procedural irregularities regarding the controversial
tender for a fence near the Beitbridge border.
Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said there was a projected spend
of R40.4 million, just over R1 million per kilometre of fence.
recommended disciplinary charges against 14 of her senior officials.
An
investigation into the Beitbridge border fence project has uncovered several
alleged procedural irregularities, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister
Patricia de Lille revealed on Saturday.
She said
as a result of the irregular application of the emergency procurement process,
there was a projected spend of R40.4 million – which amounted to more than R1
million per kilometre of fence.
The
overall project cost should have amounted to R26.1 million, and was therefore
overpriced by R14.3 million.
The investigation
also revealed several aspects of the design specification as well as poor
construction practices had compromised the effectiveness of the fence as a
deterrent for crossing the South African border with Zimbabwe.
It found the
effecting of an advance payment of R21.8 million to the contractor and R1.8
million to the principal agent within days of their respective appointments was
irregular because no material was delivered and construction had not
commenced.
Minister de Lille said:
“At all times, the cost of the project communicated to me was in the region of R37.1-million. It was only much later that officials informed me of the additional cost of just over R3.2million for the Principal Agent for professional services and project management which led to the actual total projected spend being just over R40.4million.”
The
report has recommended disciplinary charges against 14 senior officials in the
department.
De Lille
said it also recommended the matter should be brought before the Special
Tribunal, which is investigating Covid-19-related projects.
She added
the report also stated the principal agent and main contractor should be
restricted from doing business with the government subject to National Treasury’s
approval should it be found they were in any way complicit in any acts of
criminality.
De Lille
said the investigation had not found any evidence of impropriety on her part and
no evidence suggesting she had benefited personally from the project.
“It
has, however, found a number of alleged procedural irregularities within the
department which will become the subject of my attention in the weeks ahead to
tighten up the internal control and systems in the DPWI [Department of Public Works and Infrastructure].
“I
wish to assure the public that I have every intention of ensuring that any
official who has been found guilty of any wrongdoing will be dealt with in the
appropriate manner and will be held accountable.”
She added
once all allegations were tested, action would be taken against those found
guilty of wrongdoing.
De Lille
said she would also be requesting regular reports on the recommendations made
by the investigation to ensure consequence management practices were being
followed.