JUST IN | Report calls for charges against 14 public works officials over R1m/km Beitbridge fence

An investigation

uncovered alleged procedural irregularities regarding the controversial

tender for a fence near the Beitbridge border.

Public Works and

Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said there was a projected spend

of R40.4 million, just over R1 million per kilometre of fence.

The report has

recommended disciplinary charges against 14 of her senior officials.

An

investigation into the Beitbridge border fence project has uncovered several

alleged procedural irregularities, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister

Patricia de Lille revealed on Saturday.

She said

as a result of the irregular application of the emergency procurement process,

there was a projected spend of R40.4 million – which amounted to more than R1

million per kilometre of fence.

READ

| Scopa wants public works to stop paying for ‘absolute

mess’ of fence at Beitbridge border

The

overall project cost should have amounted to R26.1 million, and was therefore

overpriced by R14.3 million.

The investigation

also revealed several aspects of the design specification as well as poor

construction practices had compromised the effectiveness of the fence as a

deterrent for crossing the South African border with Zimbabwe.

It found the

effecting of an advance payment of R21.8 million to the contractor and R1.8

million to the principal agent within days of their respective appointments was

irregular because no material was delivered and construction had not

commenced.

Minister de Lille said: “At all times, the cost of the project communicated to me was in the region of R37.1-million. It was only much later that officials informed me of the additional cost of just over R3.2million for the Principal Agent for professional services and project management which led to the actual total projected spend being just over R40.4million.”

The

report has recommended disciplinary charges against 14 senior officials in the

department.

De Lille

said it also recommended the matter should be brought before the Special

Tribunal, which is investigating Covid-19-related projects.

She added

the report also stated the principal agent and main contractor should be

restricted from doing business with the government subject to National Treasury’s

approval should it be found they were in any way complicit in any acts of

criminality.

De Lille

said the investigation had not found any evidence of impropriety on her part and

no evidence suggesting she had benefited personally from the project.

ALSO

READ | Patricia de Lille’s plan to engage 20 400 workers to help fight

the coronavirus

“It

has, however, found a number of alleged procedural irregularities within the

department which will become the subject of my attention in the weeks ahead to

tighten up the internal control and systems in the DPWI [Department of Public Works and Infrastructure].

“I

wish to assure the public that I have every intention of ensuring that any

official who has been found guilty of any wrongdoing will be dealt with in the

appropriate manner and will be held accountable.”

She added

once all allegations were tested, action would be taken against those found

guilty of wrongdoing.

De Lille

said she would also be requesting regular reports on the recommendations made

by the investigation to ensure consequence management practices were being

followed.