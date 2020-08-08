JUST IN | IFP president emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19

IFP president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tested positive for Covid-19 after being in contact with someone who was infected.

His family asked he be given space while he self-isolated at home.

They promised to give updates on his progress.

Founder and president emeritus of the IFP Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19, his family said on Saturday.

In a statement, the family added he tested positive earlier in the week after being told he had been in contact with someone who was infected.

Buthelezi, who showed no symptoms, turns 92 later this month.

“As required, he is now self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. At this point, we are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits. As a family, we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation.”

The family said they would keep the public informed of his progress and when he was back in office.

They also requested space during his isolation period.

“We are aware that many families have journeyed this road of infection and the overwhelming majority have emerged to full recovery. We therefore thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome.”

As of Friday, the latest cumulative number of cases in South Africa stood at 545 476, with 9 909 recorded deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.