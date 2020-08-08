Jussie Smollet’s Sister Jurnee Claims ‘Sexually Harassed On Every Movie Set’!!

Actress Jurnee Smollett is making some explosive claims in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The former child actor claims that since she was 12 years old, she has been sexually harassed on the set of every TV and film set she has worked on with the exception of one.

That is a very explosive statement – and it will likely have ramifications across Hollywood.

But before we go believing her, remember her brother is Jussie Smollet. And the Smollet family is known for stretching the truth.

Jurnee told the interviewer, “I don’t know that I can confidently say that I worked on one job prior to ‘Lovecraft’ — from the time I was 12 on — where I hadn’t been sexually harassed, whether it was by an AD, a co-star, director, producer.”

And she had more to say. According to Jurnee, on one set, “a guy saying before we’re about to do this love scene, ‘Hey, your tits are going to be hanging in the wind,’ [that’s] not OK.”

Another film was so bad, that Jurnee actually quit during filming.

“And they let me out,” she recalled. She admits that her then-agent’s reaction to the alleged behavior, which was some variation of “Oh, you know, he’s just being a man,” still angers her to this day.