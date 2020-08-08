Home Entertainment Jussie Smollet’s Sister Jurnee Claims ‘Sexually Harassed On Every Movie Set’!!

Actress Jurnee Smollett is making some explosive claims in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The former child actor claims that since she was 12 years old, she has been sexually harassed on the set of every TV and film set she has worked on with the exception of one.

