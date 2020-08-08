Jennifer Garner’s Ex-Beau John Miller Seen Reuniting With His Ex-Wife After Their Split

WENN

While the Caliburger CEO is spotted out with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell, the ‘Peppermint’ star is pictured enjoying a beach day with her gal pals in Malibu.

Jennifer Garner‘s ex-boyfriend John C. Miller has reunited with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell following his split from the actress. On Thursday, August 6, the same day news broke about their split, he was pictured out and about in Los Angeles.

Donning a white sweatshirt and midnight blue jeans, the CEO of Caliburger was seen behind the wheel of a large white Jeep. His ex-wife, whom he shares two children with, was also seen climbing into the same car.

Meanwhile, Jennifer seems to be leaning on her friends following her breakup from John. On the same day he reunited with his ex-wife, the 48-year-old actress was enjoying a beach day with her female pals in Malibu.

She appeared to be in good spirits as she chatted with her friends on the sandy beach. She wore a simply stylish ensemble of a pale purple blouse and a pair of folded-up jeans. He hair was tied into a bun and she wore a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Jennifer was also seen hanging out with her former “Alias” co-star Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine. She played with their 3-year-old girl who built a sand castle, while the “A Star Is Born” actor was laying on the sand.

According to multiple reports, Jennifer and John broke up a “while” ago before the coronavirus lockdown began, after a two-year relationship. “It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

Of why their relationship came to an end, the so-called insider spilled, “It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single.” The source went on assuring that “Jen’s doing fine, – she’s great actually.”