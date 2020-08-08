Investors Dollar-Cost Averaging Bitcoin Since 2017 Made a 61.8% Return By Cointelegraph

Investors Dollar-Cost Averaging Bitcoin Since 2017 Made a 61.8% Return
Researchers at Coin Metrics found that investors who dollar-cost averaged into (BTC) since the $20,000 peak in 2017 would still be profitable. According to researchers, an investor who continuously bought BTC over the past three years would have a 61.8% return.
Although the price of Bitcoin fell significantly from $20,000, there were extreme low points in 2019 and 2020. Investors who capitalized on these strong downtrends will easily be sitting on handsome profits today.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.