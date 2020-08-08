Indonesia reports 2,277 new coronavirus infections By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Mannequins wearing protective face masks and face shields are displayed at a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta

JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 2,277 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 65 more deaths, data from its health ministry website showed.

This brings the country’s total to 123,503 coronavirus infections and 5,658 deaths, the data showed.

