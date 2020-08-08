In a memo to advertisers, TikTok says it will refund ad campaigns it can't fulfill due to a US ban and will work with influencers to migrate to other platforms (Sheila Dang/Reuters)

Sheila Dang / Reuters:
In a memo to advertisers, TikTok says it will refund ad campaigns it can’t fulfill due to a US ban and will work with influencers to migrate to other platforms — (Reuters) – TikTok is preparing advertisers for a possible ban of its app in the United States, ad buyers said, offering refunds for ad campaigns that are unable to run.
