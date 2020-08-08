WENN

‘It really just came down to survival,’ the Roman Pearce of ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise explains the tense situation between him and the Luke Hobbs depicter.

The feud between Tyrese Gibson and his “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was publicly played out as Tyrese accused Dwayne of “breaking up the family” of the movie franchise with a spin-off. In a new interview on Instagram, Tyrese reflected on the beef.

Speaking with Fat Joe, “The Fate of the Furious” star claimed that he’s someone who’s “too real to fake it.” He also said that he never had issues with Dwayne.

“It really just came down to survival,” the Roman Pearce depicter explained. “I think, at the end of the day, if you could ever see yourself saying ‘You know what? I don’t have a competitive bone in my body.’ I pride myself literally on not beefing and not going at nobody, not having no issues with nobody. But, you know, I’m a hood n***a that will protect survival at all costs.”

“It’s not in me to say anything new about that man. I wish him the best,” Tyrese continued. Calling The Rock “a great father and now a husband,” he added, “You know, literally if you look at footage and photos all over the internet, he’s a giant bear. He’s just a great, great guy with a big heart and we just kinda got into a situation that ended up playing out for the world to see. But I don’t have any ill will feelings and we may end up doing ‘Fast 10′ and ’11’ together. You just never know.”

Despite previous comments he made about Dwayne, Tyrese shared that he admired the “Moana” actor. “I got love for The Rock,” he told Fat Joe. “I wish him well. He’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world and I look up to him and respect him.”