How malware started a Bitcoin hack that YouTube just can’t keep up with

If you’ve been keeping up with tech news this week, you’ve likely heard about, or seen first-hand, how several YouTube channels have succumbed to a widespread cyberattack. Over the course of the last week or so, many channels have had their security compromised by attackers, who have taken to broadcasting fake live streams advertising Bitcoin scams. In many ways, the attack echoes a recent breach on Twitter which generated thousands of dollars in scammed Bitcoin after a Twitter employee was paid off to give hackers access. Whilst the details of the hacks themselves vary slightly, one core theme remains. All of them feel totally let down by YouTube. Yet the YouTube saga is very different from the recent Twitter breach in a number of ways, most significantly in YouTube’s seemingly lax response to the problem. We caught up with three major YouTube creators to find out exactly what happened to their channels, and what happened when they went to YouTube for help. Whilst the details of the hacks themselves vary slightly, one core theme remains. All of them feel totally let down by YouTube. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 I spoke with Craig Groshek, director/owner of Chilling Entertainment, and the administrator of Chilling Tales for Dark Nights, an audio horror entertainment channel of more than 1,500 videos and 340k subscribers, about what happened. Not only was Craig a victim of the hack, but he has also been vocal on Twitter in trying to get help for many of the other creators who have been caught up in the scandal. Two such channels are ‘itsAamir’, and ‘PapaFearRaiser’. Between the two of them, they have nearly two million subscribers. Like Groshek, Aamir, and Jordan (PapaFearRaiser) Antle both had their channels compromised, and they too kindly agreed to share their stories. What happened? Aamir, Antle, and Groshek all discovered that their YouTube accounts had been compromised over the course of the last couple of weeks. All three channels were found to be broadcasting live Bitcoin scam videos encouraging users to send in Bitcoin to a BTC address with the promise the money would be doubled. The videos looked like the below image. All three also found that most, if not all of their YouTube videos had been made private, and their channels had been rebranded. This was common across all of the hacks we’ve seen on YouTube.

“My channel was compromised on July 29, 2020, at around 4 PM CT,” says Groshek. “Hijackers totally bypassed 2FA and did not change my passwords, or attempt to redirect my AdSense. Rather, they set all my videos to private except for three, and put up Bitcoin scams live, and changed my name to Tesla, as well as my logo. They removed all my playlists and channel connections, and emptied my channel description.” Many were quick to cry SIM swapping and some kind of 2FA bypass as some of these hacks unfolded. However, the stories of all three of our creators here reveal a far more sinister mode of operation. In the run-up to their channels being compromised, Aamir, Antle, and Groshek all received emails from companies, purportedly offering them sponsorship deals to plug software on their channels. “Two weeks ago, I got a sponsor email, where I was told to advertise “Resolve 16″ video editor on my channel,” explains Aamir. Turns out, the email was fake. After speaking first over mail, and then WhatsApp, Aamir was given a download link to the software. Lured in by the seemingly genuine operation, Aamir tried to run the software on his PC, only to be met with an error message, then nothing. At this point, he knew something was amiss. Antle (PapaFearRaiser) tells a similar story: I essentially received what appeared to be a “professional” business email. This was someone saying they represented a company called Magix Studios and we’re offering me a business opportunity to promote their product. Once I agreed they sent me over the product link to download (which I assumed would be safe as I’ve done this sort of thing before and it was 100% legit) and once I downloaded the WinRAR file and opened it up, nothing had happened. Like Aamir, Antle knew something wasn’t right about the software he’d just clicked on. Within 60 minutes, his entire YouTube channel had been compromised. Jordan received a chilling chain of emails stating that the recovery phone had been changed for his channel, then to say that 2FA was turned off, then back on again, then that his password had been changed and a new device had logged in. A backup code was used to sign into the channel, and then another new device alert came through. Finally, he got an email to say that a video titled ‘Coinbase Live Conference: Coinbase Earn Recap 07/29/20 was now live on his channel. All within the space of one hour.

Like Groshek and Aamir, all of Antle’s videos were made private, and the channel was rebranded as Coinbase Live. Definitely malware “Definitely malware”. I caught up with Rich Mogull, Security Analyst for Securosis, and CISO for DisruptOps to dissect these stories. “WinRAR files are one of the most common sources” he continues, explaining how hackers could use malware to create connections from a trusted computer to modify password and security settings (including MFA or 2FA) to take control of an account. When you switch off 2FA on Google, you don’t get a 2FA prompt to confirm the change, because you’ve already logged in as a trusted user on a trusted device or browser. Further suggesting malware, not SIM swapping, was to blame, one of the first messages Antle received was to say his 2FA had been switched off, not that it had been used to sign in to a different device or browser. The stories don’t preclude some kind of 2FA, SIM swapping attack (and there are plenty of other compromised creators who might have fallen foul of this), but they do seem to suggest that in these two cases, a malware attack was the primary cause. Windows Defender told Aamir after the fact that the program he had downloaded seemed suspicious, but by then it was too late. Windows Defender told Aamir after the fact that the program he had downloaded seemed suspicious, but by then it was too late. Groshek’s story is a bit different. Like Aamir and Antle, he got a suspicious email regarding a software sponsorship deal, but after making further inquiries and receiving a software download link, decided not to click on it. He did however notice a screenshot attached to the email. Mogull says this could indicate a “drive-by” malware attack, whereby malware could’ve been used even without Groshek clicking on the software download link. Mogull further notes that sometimes in the case of a ‘drive-by’, you don’t even have to read the email. YouTubers are no strangers to getting sponsorship offers by emails, and Antle tells me he’s received them before, both real and fake, regarding possible deals for sponsors. The faked emails are a common thread in every single story here, and even though Groshek didn’t click on his, it seems likely that getting the follow-up email in the first place might have been enough. There is certainly a chance that the malware, in the course of extracting data from victim’s computers could’ve also picked up phone numbers for a SIM swap, and 2FA by way of SMS remains a pretty shaky way to shore up any online account. But malware seems to have been the prime method used to compromise all three channels of the creators we spoke with. Dropping the ball If the way these accounts seem to have been compromised wasn’t harrowing enough, YouTube’s response was arguably worse.