Hero builder saves six-year-old’s life after boy swept out to sea on inflatable swan

A hero grandad saved a child’s life after the six year-old boy was swept out to sea on an inflatable swan.

A major rescue operation was launched this afternoon as the drama unfolded at Morfa Bychan – Black Rock Sands beach in north Wales.

A coastguard helicopter and ambulances attended the scene after the alarm was raised at about 2.40pm.

The boy was on the white inflatable swan when it drifted out about 200m from shore.

A 999 call was made by his distraught father and the coastguard advised him to stay on the shore.

But heroic Sam McKeeder, a builder from nearby Towyn, swam out to rescue the little boy.

He then found him face down and unconscious.

However, the 57-year-old granddad managed to resuscitate the youngster.

Samuel said: “He was totally unconscious, I turned him around and patted him on his back and then a lot of water and sick came up, and he started breathing again.”

He got the boy back to shore where paramedics gave the lad oxygen.

He was then airlifted by the Coastguard rescue helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd.

A spokesman for Holyhead Coastguard said: “I wish people would leave the inflatables at home as they are designed for swimming pools not for the sea.

“We were called at 2.40pm by the distraught father of the boy who couldn’t believe how fast his boy was being swept out.

“We asked him not to enter the water as help was on its way.

“The boy was luckily rescued but had ingested a lot of water and was quite slurred in his speech and lethargic. As a result the paramedics wanted him to be checked over in hospital, and so the Coastguard rescue helicopter flew him to Ysbyty Gwynedd.”

Sam was thanked by emergency services and the boy’s parents.

He said: “I was on the beach with my three grandchildren and daughter. I heard the boy’s mum shout for help and I just jumped in, the kid was in trouble and I had to try and help.

“He was far away from shore, around 200 metres and it took me a while to get to him but luckily I’m quite a strong swimmer.”

He continued: “There was another person trying to help but he couldn’t do too much as he was so exhausted. The boy was face down and unconscious.

“I managed to turn him over and patted him on his back, sick and a lot of water came up but at least he was breathing again.”

He added: “I managed to get him back to shore and by the point the emergency services had arrived, and the boy was given oxygen and airlifted to hospital.

“I was thanked by the boy’s parents and by the emergency services and now I’m just getting on with our day with the family.

“My daughter and grandchildren were a bit worried it was me in trouble when they saw me. I’m just glad I could help.”