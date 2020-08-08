Here’s when Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli will go on floors

The COVID 19 pandemic struck the entertainment industry hard as it put the release and production work of several Bollywood films on hold. The good news is that even though the opening of theatres seem pretty far away, production work is slowly and steadily going back to normal.

In fact, Akshay Kumar recently took off with his entire team of Bell Bottom to Scotland to begin shooting for the film. Now, it seems it’s Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli that will follow the same trend. A report in a leading daily revealed that Ali Abbas Zafar has only some patchwork remaining which will be shot in Mumbai. The team plans to commence shooting for the film by August 20, 2020. The makers even plan to hire an indoor studio for certain portions of the film.

Amid the pandemic, many highly awaited films like Laxmmi Bomb and Sadak 2 have gone the OTT way for their release and it looks like Khaali Peeli too might follow suit.