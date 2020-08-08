Here’s What’s Actually Going on With the SEC and Republic’s STO By Cointelegraph

Here’s What’s Actually Going on With the SEC and Republic’s STO
On Aug. 5, Republic, a platform for in startups, announced that it had sold out commitments for coming fundraises for its security token, Republic Note, happening under two distinct exemptions.
The firm is in total looking to raise $16 million — $11 million already committed under Reg. D, with another $5 million earmarked from public investors waiting for a Reg. A+ to clear. This follows earlier private funding rounds.
