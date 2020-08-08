Hawthorn’s Alastair Clarkson responds to Tom Papley’s staging fine

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says he’s “disappointed” he put the spotlight on Sydney Swans star Tom Papley after the small forward was hit with a $500 staging fine.

Clarkson back in Round 8 after his side lost to the Swans, took aim at Papley when he said the young star “milks a free kick as well as anyone in the competition, and did so on this occasion again”.

The Sydney small forward was fined $500 for staging during a contest against the Magpies on Thursday.

When asked for a response, Clarkson said he was “disappointed” the issue only came under the microscope when he chose to make a comment while acknowledging that AFL umpires already have a hard enough job as it is.

“It’s a difficult one. This has been going on since Adam was a boy, so I don’t feel like it’s a big issue,” Clarkson told reporters.

“I’m disappointed that it’s become a big issue because of what I said two weeks ago, but it just continues to highlight the difficulties.

“It’s already a difficult game to umpire. I’m not sure what the answer is – I haven’t thought deeply enough about it, because I don’t think it’s such a big issue.

“That’s why I’m disappointed I put it on the radar, in a sense, in a moment of frustration immediately post that game.”

