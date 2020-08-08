GWS Giants star Callan Ward reveals death threats after receiving contentious late free kick

GWS Giants star Callan Ward has revealed that he received death threats in the wake of a contentious late free kick that sealed his side’s four-point win over Essendon.

Ward effectively kicked the game-winner after being awarded a free kick for high contact from Essendon big man Shaun McKernan in the dying minutes of the two sides’ clash at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

The 30-year-old explained that trolls had left disturbing comments on a recent Instagram post of his featuring his young son. According to The Age, Ward was also targeted on his personal email.

“The reason I brought that up, I know it’s a reality and social media I won’t listen to all of it but I know there are people out there who probably would,” Ward told 3AW on Saturday.

Ward kicked the goal from the free kick awarded to him late that effectively sealed the win for the Giants (Getty)

“It’s just got to stop. If you’re getting death threats like I’ve been getting, there’s some players couldn’t handle that.”

Ward admitted that he is difficult being away from his family while his side gets set to travel to Perth after a week in Brisbane, adding that comments like those he received make things worse.

“It will be quite some time before I see them,” he said.

“With what’s happened last night the most disappointing thing is I have a lot of Essendon supporters, a lot of AFL supporters commenting on photos of Romeo, my baby, and saying I’m a flog, all this stuff. I’m copping a bit, which is disappointing.

“I’m in a situation where as an AFL player we’re trying to get the game going and trying to play AFL football but at the same time we’re away from our families and it’s tough for us as well, so it’s disappointing to see that people feel the need to express their passion and hatred towards me at the moment.”

Ward was awarded the free kick after Essendon’s Shaun McKernan made high contact with him (Getty)

Despite being widely criticised for ‘staging’ to receive the late free kick, Ward is likely to escape punishment for exaggerating contact, according to Fox Sports.

Ward also received backing from the AFL Players’ Association after he revealed the abused levelled at him.

“The violent threats sent to Callan via social media are disgraceful and the words of cowards,” AFLPA CEO Paul Marsh said.

“Contentious decisions occur in every game and while we love the passion of fans, some need to remember that it’s a game.

“It’s incomprehensible that anyone could revert to this type of behaviour in response to a split second moment on the field.”