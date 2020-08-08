Guests arrive at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony

Well, looks like we’re finally getting our first pandemic wedding as popular actor Rana Daggubati is all set to get hitched to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj today. Keeping the circumstances in mind, the bride and groom’s families decided to keep the ceremonies an intimate affair with the guest list not going past a total of 30 people. While the wait for wedding pictures to be shared by the bride and groom continues, our cameras caught guests like Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun, who were snapped on their way to the ceremony.

Samantha was clicked in a dark green saree and Allu Arjun looked sharp in a white shirt and stylish shades. Take a look at the pictures below.