Giannis: Bucks’ biggest challenge is ‘ourselves’

The Bucks have split their first four games inside the NBA’s Orlando campus as the seeding games have been underway. Milwaukee is looking to build off last season when the eventual NBA champion Raptors bounced the Bucks from the Eastern Conference Finals.

With reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in form, the Bucks should have a strong shot at reaching the Finals after coming short last season. As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps writes, Antetokounmpo does not see any single Eastern Conference squad as the ultimate roadblock but rather the Bucks themselves:

“I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves. How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor? “It’s all about us. It’s all about us.”

Milwaukee has already shown a resilient attitude, overcoming a 23-point margin against the Heat on Thursday en route to a 130-116 victory. Not only was the win significant in its challenge, but it also clinched the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the Bucks.

Moving forward, the Bucks will have teams such as the Heat, Celtics and Raptors on the horizon looking for their own playoff success.