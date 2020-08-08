Friday deals: iPads from $400, latest iMacs up to $150 off, more

Today’s best deals include iPad deals from $400, plus Apple’s new iMacs are discounted, and you can save big on CarPlay receivers. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad deals from $400

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $635. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models. Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more from $400.

Latest iMacs on sale for the first time

This week, Apple officially announced new iMacs coming down the pipeline, and today we’re seeing our first discounts. Authorized retailer Expercom is offering notable savings on the latest iMacs when you apply promo code 9to5toys at checkout. That will take nearly $150 off the latest iMacs from Apple.

Save up to $250 on Sony CarPlay

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $300. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $550, here you’ll walk away scoring $250 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.

This CarPlay and Android Auto receiver from Sony upgrades your ride with a 6.4-inch touchscreen display. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case at $28

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case for $28 in black. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods Pro in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with the AirPods’ built-in wireless charging capabilities, and there’s also a cutout on the bottom for easily charging with a Lightning cable, as well. Just earlier in the week we took a hands-on look as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series.

WD 12TB My Book Duo for $350

Amazon is currently offering the WD 12TB My Book Duo Desktop RAID USB-C Hard Drive for $350. Saving you $70 from the going rate, today’s offer has dropped from $420 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring two NAS-specific Red hard drives, this desktop storage unit delivers USB-C connectivity for 360MB/s speeds and a total 12TB capacity. There’s also a built-in dual port USB 3.0 hub alongside RAID optimization for drive redundancy, making it perfect for Time Machine backups and the like.

Best trade-in deals

