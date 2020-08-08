Fresh Surface Duo renders leak, reportedly coming to AT,T in U.S.

The Surface Duo hasn’t exactly been camera shy; we’ve seen Microsoft execs pose with the dual-screen device a lot over the last few months. However, if you’re hankering for another look at the Duo, a new set of renders have leaked courtesy of prominent leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) (via The Surface Guide).
The images don’t really show us anything we haven’t seen before. They do, however, give a nice, up-close look at the Duo in various states of unfolding. Check them out below:
The more interesting part of this leak is that Surface Duo is reportedly coming to AT,amp;T in the U.S. We still don’t know how much Surface Duo will cost, but carrier installment plans could make it far more affordable.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
Microsoft hasn’t detailed all of the Surface Duo’s specs yet, but it’s expected to run a Snapdragon 855 with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. A single 11MP camera is expected to be on board, just above one of the two 5.6-inch AMOLED screens.