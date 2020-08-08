Fresh Surface Duo renders leak, reportedly coming to AT,T in U.S.

The Surface Duo hasn’t exactly been camera shy; we’ve seen Microsoft execs pose with the dual-screen device a lot over the last few months. However, if you’re hankering for another look at the Duo, a new set of renders have leaked courtesy of prominent leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) (via The Surface Guide).

The images don’t really show us anything we haven’t seen before. They do, however, give a nice, up-close look at the Duo in various states of unfolding. Check them out below: