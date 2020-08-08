France’s Macron to co-host Lebanon donor conference on Sunday, officials say By

© . French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference in Beirut
PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron will host a donor conference for Lebanon via video-link on Sunday, his office said, as countries mobilise to help rebuild Beirut after this week’s massive blast.
The conference, which will be co-chaired by the United Nations, will seek pledges from participants including U.S. President Donald Trump. It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly.
Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, promised angry Lebanese crowds that aid to rebuild the city ravaged by Tuesday’s huge explosion would not fall into “corrupt hands”.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.