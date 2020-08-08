Foo Fighters Call Off 25th Anniversary Tour

WENN

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Dave Grohl-fronted band has decided to cancel the upcoming tour which was supposed to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

–

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates were scheduled to hit the road this spring but the trek was rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

After postponing the tour to October, the group has now decided to axe the dates altogether.

“Foo Fighters have cancelled the Van Tour 2020,” a statement posted on social media reads. “For further information, please visit your point of purchase. We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”

The Van Tour was scheduled to revisit the venues from the “Best of You” band’s first U.S. tour in 1995.