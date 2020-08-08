Fifa 21 gameplay trailer: Agile dribbling and new features

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
EA Sports

There’s loads of changes to gameplay in the new Fifa game

The official gameplay trailer for Fifa 21 has been released showing off loads of new features.

The new game comes out in October and follows Fifa 20 which received a lot of criticism after its release last year, with some players unhappy about overpowered player abilities, bugs and glitches.

EA Sports – which makes the game – says Fifa 21 will reward players for their “creativity and control with new features, in the most intelligent Fifa gameplay to date”.

Let us know what you think of the changes in the comments.

