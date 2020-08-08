Ethereum Developers Discuss Potential Ways to Avoid ETC’s Fate By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Developers Discuss Potential Ways to Avoid ETC’s Fate
In a Core Devs meeting on Friday, (ETH) developers discussed potential measures that could be taken to prevent successful 51% attacks from occurring.
The discussion was inspired by this week’s 51% attacks on (ETC) — a network that represents the original state of Ethereum where the consequences of the DAO hack in 2016 were not reverted. The original attack, which occurred between July 31 and Aug. 1, was revealed to be a carefully orchestrated attempt at a double-spend that netted over $5 million in ETC to the attacker for a $200,000 investment in hashpower.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.