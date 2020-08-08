Debra Messing Said She Was “Too Skinny” On Will And Grace

Debra went on to explain that, in addition to the show, walking red carpets contributed to her feeling pressured to lose even more weight.

I was lucky enough to be invited on the red carpet to the Emmys and the Golden Globes, and that was the same time that Ally McBeal was at its height and Calista [Flockhart] was the “It” girl and Portia de Rossi also was so, so slim — and she’s spoken openly about her anorexia — so it’s all within sort of the same theme. I would try to fit into these gowns and of course they weren’t sample sizes, and it was like, “OK, we have to let out the seams, etc.”